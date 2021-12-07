Cuomo accuser Lindsay Boylan calls Gov. Hochul 'shameful' for not removing SUNY chancellor

Lindsay Boylan, who accused former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., of sexual harassment, called his successor Kathy Hochul, D., "shameful" for refusing to call for the SUNY chancellor's firing after last week's bombshell transcript release from the state attorney general revealed his profane messages for her.

New York Attorney General Letitia James released transcripts from the sweeping investigation into Gov. Cuomo's conduct last week. Documents showed Jim Malatras, the head of SUNY, a system of public colleges and universities in the state, participated in a bullying campaign against Boylan when he served in the former governor's Executive Chamber following her complaints of a toxic workplace environment.

In a private exchange with members of the Executive Chamber, Malatras wrote, "Malatras to Boylan: Go f*** yourself."

The documents also showed him telling staff of his intentions to "drive her nuts" and suggested they should "release some of her cray [sic] emails."

Outraged New Yorkers called for Malatras's resignation, and asked Hochul for her help when he refused. Malatras said he was "not proud" of the language he used with regard to Boylan, but that he was going to direct his focus to his top position at SUNY.

The governor neglected to take part in the campaign, arguing on Monday that while she has committed to combating sexual harassment in her offices, she cannot control the environment of other administrations.

"I will address what I can control," Hochul said, adding, "I understand that Jim Malatras has been appointed to that position by the trustees. So, that is not my administration."

"This is shameful @KathyHochul - particularly since you and your staff know exactly who @jimmaltras is and the harm he has done to so many," Boylan tweeted in response.

Hochul only hinted at plans for an "overhaul" of the SUNY system.

"We need a leader of the SUNY institution. I'm going to be making an overhaul of the SUNY system as part of my State of the State...In speaking to my administration to a number of trustees, continuity at this time is important," she said.

Others hit Hochul for her inaction, including the group VoicesForSeniors, which advocates for seniors and was especially vocal during the Cuomo administration's nursing home scandal at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is the most anti-woman move I've seen in a long time," the group said of Hochul.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., called Hochul and her accomplices "complicit."

Boylan, an aide for the former New York governor, was the first woman to publicly accuse the governor of sexual harassment. In February, Boylan charged Cuomo with offering her an invitation to play strip poker on a government airplane, and an unsolicited kiss in his Manhattan office. Her revelation seemed to prompt several more women to come forward with their own sexual harassment charges against Cuomo. He resigned in August.

The attorney general's recent transcript release also highlighted former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo's role in his brother's sexual harassment scandal. In his unofficial role advising his brother, he used his media influence to dig up dirt on the governor's accusers and snoop on other journalists looking into the matter, the documents found.

The scandals resulted in the younger Cuomo sibling also losing his job at the network, and his stepping down from his SiriusXM radio show. Boylan accused some of CNN's on-air personalities of being complicit in the Cuomos' "abuses of power."

But the most recent case of complicity lies with Hochul, Boylan said.

"You know better. You’re just not doing better," Boylan tweeted.