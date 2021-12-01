SUNY chancellor called 'national embarrassment' over profane emails about future Cuomo accuser, won't resign

New Yorkers are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul, D., to fire the head of SUNY, a system of public colleges and universities in the state, after newly released transcripts revealed his profane messages for Lindsay Boylan, a former aide who accused former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., of sexual harassment.

The state attorney general's office released documents this week in the sexual harassment investigation into the former governor, in part exposing how much influence CNN host Chris Cuomo had as an unofficial adviser. CNN suspended Cuomo indefinitely following two days of outrage over his ethically questionable behavior.

But more shocking emails are coming out of the document dump, including how SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras heckled Boylan when he served in the former governor's Executive Chamber following her complaints of a toxic workplace environment.

In a private exchange with members of the Executive Chamber, Malatras wrote, "Malatras to Boylan: Go f*** yourself."

The documents also show him telling staff of his intentions to "drive her nuts" and suggested, "let's release some of her cray emails."

Several individuals and groups are calling for Malatras' resignation, including the New York College Republicans.

When local news reporters confronted Malatras over the profane messages and the demands for him to step down following a public hearing in Albany, the chancellor said he's "not proud" of the language he used, but that he was going to focus on his work at SUNY.

"This was many years ago, people have disagreements in high-stress jobs, I should have used different language, it's a long time ago, I gotta focus on SUNY," Malatras said.

His remarks did little to convince Boylan, nor his many critics.

"Apparently @jimmalatras intended to ‘drive me nuts,’ by gaslighting me about my lived experience as a mom in that toxic place. But I never would have seen his tweets if other of our female colleagues hadn’t been disturbed and affected by what he was doing and alerted me," she tweeted.

The calls to resign going unheeded, concerned New Yorkers and lawmakers are now calling on Hochul to step in. Her not complying, New York journalists suggested, would be a classic case of hypocrisy.

SUNY did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The attorney general's document dump revealed that Chris Cuomo acted as an unofficial adviser for his older brother throughout the scandal, including helping to dig up dirt on his accusers. Boylan sounded off on the CNN controversy, accusing some of the network's on-air personalities, like Brian Stelter, of being complicit in the Cuomos' "abuses of power."