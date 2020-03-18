Grocery store CEO Stew Leonard Jr.: Don't be concerned about store supplies amid coronavirus 

American consumers should not be concerned about a food shortage during the coronavirus outbreak, grocery store CEO Stew Leonard Jr. reassured Wednesday.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom" with hosts Ed Henry and Sandra Smith, Leonard said the food industry is prepared.

"Well, first of all, don't be concerned about a food shortage," he said. "We have Passover, Easter, [and] we have Memorial Day coming up. These are holidays the food industry is prepared for. The United States has the best system in the world right now. We are getting plenty of food."

Leonard said that while some products like salmon may be a "little tight" because of travel restrictions and "staples" like pizzas and chicken are flying off shelves, restocks are coming to your grocery stores.

"But, the rock star of the whole thing has been Poland Spring Water right now. We're just getting 20,000 cases of water in right now," he remarked.

Amidst the pandemic, another concern for shoppers who find themselves confined within the close quarters of stores is cleanliness and hygiene.

Leonard told the "Newsroom" hosts that "everybody is conscious of it" and that he is encouraging employees to keep their distance from one another, and other people, as well.

"We are cleaning all day long," he stated. "And, that is what the customers want: shopping carts clean, register belts clean, keypad clean, pens clean -- keep your hands clean."

"And that's what we're focused on," he concluded.