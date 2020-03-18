Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fox News Flash
Published

Grocery store CEO Stew Leonard Jr.: Don't be concerned about store supplies amid coronavirus 

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Grocery store CEO Stew Leonard Jr.: Don’t be concerned about food shortage, US has best systemVideo

Grocery store CEO Stew Leonard Jr.: Don’t be concerned about food shortage, US has best system

Food and essentials continue to fly off shelves at U.S. supermarkets amid panic shopping; reaction and analysis from grocery store CEO Stew Leonard Jr.

American consumers should not be concerned about a food shortage during the coronavirus outbreak, grocery store CEO Stew Leonard Jr. reassured Wednesday.

In an interview on "America's Newsroom" with hosts Ed Henry and Sandra Smith, Leonard said the food industry is prepared.

AS CORONAVIRUS SPREADS, THESE MAJOR ITEMS ARE DISAPPEARING FROM MANY STORE SHELVES

"Well, first of all, don't be concerned about a food shortage," he said. "We have Passover, Easter, [and] we have Memorial Day coming up. These are holidays the food industry is prepared for. The United States has the best system in the world right now. We are getting plenty of food."

Leonard said that while some products like salmon may be a "little tight" because of travel restrictions and "staples" like pizzas and chicken are flying off shelves, restocks are coming to your grocery stores.

Agriculture Sec. Perdue on Trump's food supply chain strategyVideo

"But, the rock star of the whole thing has been Poland Spring Water right now. We're just getting 20,000 cases of water in right now," he remarked.

Amidst the pandemic, another concern for shoppers who find themselves confined within the close quarters of stores is cleanliness and hygiene.

Leonard told the "Newsroom" hosts that "everybody is conscious of it" and that he is encouraging employees to keep their distance from one another, and other people, as well.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are cleaning all day long," he stated. "And, that is what the customers want: shopping carts clean, register belts clean, keypad clean, pens clean -- keep your hands clean."

"And that's what we're focused on," he concluded.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.