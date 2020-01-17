Millennials clean their bathrooms less frequently than other age groups, survey finds

Millennials are twice as likely as older generations to clean their bathrooms only once a month, according to a new survey.

The poll about routine household chores, conducted by Mulberrys Garment Care, found that more than a fifth of people born after 1981 scrubbed their toilets every four weeks, compared to just over a tenth of Gen Xers and baby boomers who do the same.

Across all age groups, the dreaded bathroom duty is most commonly done once a week, with 54 of responders choosing this option.

Just over a fifth of men admitted to washing their linens just once a month. Baby boomers were the most fastidious sheet changers, with nearly 52 percent completing the task every week, compared to 36 percent of millennials.

When it comes to bath towels, it seems eco-friendliness is thrown out the window. Most people use them only once or twice before sticking them in the wash — some 38 percent of respondents toss their towels in the hamper that quickly.

Somewhat surprisingly, given our gadget-conscious age, more people wash their pots, plates and pans by hand than by dishwasher. A total of 53 percent of people use the argument-inducing manual method, while 46 percent simply pack the shelves of their machine.

Mulberry also examined geographical differences in relation to cleaning habits. It found that residents of Hawaii spend the largest proportion of their lives on chores like dusting, vacuuming and mopping floors.

People who live in the Aloha State — the state with the highest life expectancy in the US — have the honor of being the nation’s most dedicated cleaners. They endeavor to make things spick-and-span for a total of 138 days per typical life span. Minnesotans, meanwhile, spend the least amount of time cleaning, with an accumulation of 122 days over the course of an average life.

As for New Yorkers, they tie with folks from Michigan as the country’s second-cleanest people: They spend 136 hours of their lifetime performing domestic tasks.

