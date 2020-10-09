Debate commission claims Steve Scully's Twitter account hacked after Scaramucci tweet makes waves

The Commission on Presidential Debates told Fox News on Friday morning that C-SPAN host Steve Scully's Twitter account had been hacked, in the aftermath of a tweet sent from his account to former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci that raised questions of impartiality.

The commission did not give specifics on its claim. Scully himself did not immediately comment. He'd been selected to host the second presidential debate, although the status of all future 2020 debates has been unclear.

The tweet, sent Thursday night, read: "@Scaramucci should I respond to trump."

Frank Fahrenkopf, a co-chairman of the commission, first made the claim to Fox News Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Friday morning.

