Steve Scalise: 'no place in politics for violence,' both sides of aisle need to take stand

Democrats and Republicans both need to call out violence within their own parties, Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., urged Saturday.

Earlier this week, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison tweeted that he had never seen Democratic frontrunner Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' supporters being "unusually mean or rude."

Scalise tweeted back: "I can think of an example."

Scalise was nearly killed in 2017 when a Sanders supporter opened fire on Republican House members as they practiced for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

BERNIE SANDERS FANS HAVE 'NEVER' BEEN 'UNUSUALLY MEAN,' DEM SAYS; SCALISE, SHOT BY SANDERS SUPPORTER, RESPONDS

Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Scalise said he doesn't hold Sanders personally responsible for what happened and noted that "we all have differences with our friends, with people on the other side of the aisle."

"But there's no place in politics for violence -- to threaten or carry out violence -- and that's where everybody has to take a stand," he asserted. "Whether it's your supporters or somebody else's."

"Sometimes it's easy to call out the other side, but you've got to call out your own side, too, and I think that's something where they could definitely pick up the pace," Scalise said..

"Fox & Friends" co-host Lisa Boothe asked Scalise if he thought Sanders, who is leading the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, has done enough to hold his supporters to account.

"You see some Democrat candidates -- opponents of Bernie right now -- that are experiencing some problems of their own and calling it out, and I think Bernie has got to call it out, too," the congressman said.