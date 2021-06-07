Steve Scalise rips Biden's 'dismal' policies: They're 'destroying the fabric of America'

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) slammed President Biden's performance thus far, saying he is "failing" tests from U.S. adversaries. Scalise told Brian Kilmeade on ‘Fox & Friends’ that Biden is killing American jobs and handing them to countries like Russia.

SCALISE BLASTS BIDEN'S BORDER POLICIES, CALLING THEM ‘DANGEROUS FOR KIDS’

STEVE SCALISE: Regardless of the elections in 2022 or 2024, we've got to do what's right for the country. The policies right now are destroying the fabric of America. Look at our economy. You've got a lot of problems there. You've got inflation through the roof. Our adversaries, Russia, China, Iran, are all on the move. They're all testing President Biden right now. And frankly, President Biden is failing those tests.

Just look at the recent hacks. Look at what China is doing. He's trying to give away the intellectual property of the vaccine to China right now. So, I think in the end, what any president is judged on is their performance. And right now the performance has been very dismal. And for American jobs, Keystone's gone. President Biden approved the Russian pipeline, Nord Stream, to Germany.

So it's killing American jobs, giving jobs to foreign countries. Those aren't good fundamentals.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW