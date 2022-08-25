Steve Moore: 'Who in the world is ever going to repay a student loan?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Steve Moore, former economic adviser to President Trump, made the case that President Biden's student loan handouts could result in the end of the student loan program on "Hannity."

STEVE MOORE: You know, when I said that people were angry about this, Pete, what really makes people angry is that this isn't what America is about. You play by the rules and you get rewarded. If you're not paying your debts, you're a deadbeat. I mean, that's the term. I'm going to say that. If you're not doing, you sign the loan. You said you were going to pay the money back and they're not going to.

One other point I want to make that I think is really important, Pete. I think this is the death of the student loan program if they do this. Because think about this, Pete. Who in the world ever is going to repay a student loan? I mean, the program, Steve Scalise, is dead if they do this because the incentives are never to pay your loan and wait until they give you an amnesty and you don't have to pay the money back.

