Let's rise above the culture wars this Fourth of July and come together as Americans: Steve Hilton

"The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton said Sunday that the country is yearning to return to a"simple old-fashioned patriotic culture," and urged Americans to unite on common ground this Independence Day,

STEVE HILTON: None of this is to say that America is perfect or above criticism, but there is no country in the history of the world that is more self-reflective, more focused on constantly striving to improve, than America. That is what the magical phrase in the opening sentence in the Constitution ‘to form a more perfect union’ is all about. To love America is to recognize its flaws and work to make things better. Not to tear things down. Is the Left’s constant derision of America creating a more perfect union? Of course not. It's not building anything. It’s just turning Americans against each other and against the country. But here’s the good news this July Fourth weekend. Americans don’t want all this. Not the far-left ideologues and the political zealot's on Twitter… the regular Americans who love their families and community and country. They are crying out for change. They’ve had enough of the negativity about America.

Americans are yearning for the simple old fashion patriotic culture that so many of us remember growing up. We are all Americans. Let’s come together as a nation and celebrate what makes us, us. Let’s rise above the culture wars this Fourth of July and remember we are all in this together as Americans. That’s the next revolution we need.

