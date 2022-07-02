Left renounces Independence Day on Twitter: 'Burn this country to the godd--- ground'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Leftists on Twitter don’t seem too inclined to celebrate Independence Day this year.

Ahead of the July 4th holiday, several prominent liberals on Twitter expressed their disgust for America and indicated they will not be celebrating our independence as a nation.

For most of them, the recent Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, has sullied the celebration.

Left-wing members of news and entertainment media claimed that women in the country are no longer free as a result of the ruling, arguing there’s no point in July 4th this year. Some mentioned that former President Donald Trump and the January 6 Capitol riot ruined their holiday.

One of the less cautious tweeters of the bunch actually expressed a desire to "blow up" the country on its biggest holiday.

MSNBC contributor Dean Obeidallah complained that the Supreme Court ruined his holiday. He tweeted, "How can our nation celebrate ‘Independence Day’ when the GOP Supreme ‘Court’ just stripped women of the right to personal freedom?!"

In an earlier tweet, Obeidallah quoted famous abolitionist Frederick Douglass to convey his current disgust with American. He wrote, "Fredrick Douglass on July 4, 1852: ‘Your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless...your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery.’"

On Friday, liberal author Don Winslow wrote, "Today is the anniversary of the Civil Rights Act and Monday is July 4th. And yet here we are in 2022 without basic civil and human rights or independence and fundamental freedoms for women."

"Don’t think I can turn my thoughts to July 4 without my brain jumping to January 6," wrote Business author and Twitter lefty Tom Peters.

TV personality Brandi Glanville tweeted, "I’m not celebrating Independence Day because I don’t like I live in a free country anymore."

Former Democratic Ohio state senator and MSNBC contributor Nina Turner implied that conservatives have no right to celebrate Independence Day this year. She tweeted, "Conservatives are going to trample on human rights, then turn around and celebrate Independence Day weekend."

Luke Zaleski, the legal affairs editor for Condé-Nast (parent company of Vogue, Vanity Fair and The New Yorker), tweeted, "This Independence Day remember that trump has taken yours away, America."

Later Zaleski tweeted, "On #IndependenceDay it’s important to remember the former president is a traitor who fomented a domestic terror attack on the Capitol in order to stop the certification of his legitimate loss and in effect overthrow the country and rule of law. And he was never brought to justice."

"Happy Independence Day for Old White Men," tweeted Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer.

And Alisha Grauso, the features editor for Hollywood outlet Screen Rant, asked over Twitter, "Any other fellow Americans not really in the mood to celebrate Independence Day this year? I sure don't feel like rah-rahing for this country right now."

Though her reply to her own tweet was much worse: "My mood this year is more like what about if we burn this country to the goddamn ground, as a little treat?"