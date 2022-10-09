STEVE HILTON: Biden's energy policies are endangering the United States

Fox News host Steve Hilton called President Biden's response to OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production "one of the most irresponsible, partisan schemes in presidential history" on "The Next Revolution."

STEVE HILTON: Now, the question you have to ask as you look at these midterm elections and their campaigns is this, If Biden and the Democrats have such a strong record of accomplishments as they claim, why aren't they running on it?

Practically, their entire campaign is about abortion and January the sixth. Anyone would think they're embarrassed about their record, which is crazy because it's actually kind of spectacular, especially on the central issue of inflation and the cost of living, because so much of that is driven by energy policy. And honestly, it takes real political talent, genius, in fact, to design and implement an energy policy as incoherent, self-defeating and sophomorically shallow as the one we've got now.

It's really quite the accomplishment just in the last few days, desperate to bring down prices at the pump before Election Day, they offered to ease sanctions against the corrupt basket case dictatorship in Venezuela, rewarding the Maduro regime at the exact moment they're also blaming the Maduro regime for the raging crisis at our southern border.

We saw the butcher of Riyadh, Mohammad bin Salman, throw that fist bump of shame back in Biden's face as the Saudis teamed up with Russia to cut production instead of increasing it as Biden begged them to do, prompting Biden to release still more of our strategic reserves, already at the lowest for nearly 40-years, with Reuters warning of worries that it's getting too thin to properly address another big global supply disruption, demonstrating yet again that Biden's looting of our reserves for an election bribe that didn't even last until the election, is one of the most irresponsible, partisan schemes in presidential history.

On top of all that, they desperately push for a new Iran nuclear deal to get Iranian oil back on the market, rewarding the monsters who just to pick one atrocity among thousands, had this 16-year-old girl, Sarina Esmailzadeh, killed for joining the protests against the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody, now turning into a woman led revolution against the brutal Islamic Republic, a revolution that the Biden regime, by continuing to press for its appalling energy deal with Iran, is now effectively standing against.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW: