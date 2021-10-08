Steve Forbes on dismal new jobs report: 'Crazy, confusing' mandates hurting US economy

Forbes Media Editor-In-Chief Steve Forbes reacted Friday to the worse-than-expected U.S. September jobs report, arguing slower job growth is linked to vaccine and other COVID-related mandates affecting government workers.

US ECONOMY ADDS 194K JOBS IN SEPTEMBER, MISSING ESTIMATES

STEVE FORBES: [Biden’s] whole thing on vaccines is very confusing. People don’t like the coercion part of it. And it is leading to people getting fired. Here we have health workers being laid off at a time when there’s a shortage of them…

The big decline in jobs came not in the private sector, which was up almost 300,000 in September, revised up another 100,000 for July and August. The big falloff was in government workers, especially in the schools with these crazy mandates, people confused about what they can and cannot do. So these are government-inflicted reports—not about the natural health of the economy which would heal quickly if certain things were not stupidly done.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW