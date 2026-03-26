Stephen A Smith tells progressive left to ‘shut the hell up’ over voter ID laws

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Stephen A. Smith said Americans should support voter ID laws while criticizing both the progressive left and political leaders, including President Donald Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, during his broadcast of "Straight Shooter" on SiriusXM Wednesday.

"Let me state for the record, you should have a damn ID," Smith said. "I have no problem with the demand for an ID to vote. You need an ID for every damn thing else.

"To the progressive left, shut the hell up."

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The remarks come as the House of Representatives has already passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, a Republican-backed proposal that would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register and vote in federal elections. The Senate is debating and offering amendments to the legislation.

Smith pointed to what he described as inconsistencies in how identification requirements are applied in daily life compared to voting, referencing local policies that require multiple forms of ID for routine activities.

"You got a mayor in New York City that required two IDs for you to shovel snow," Smith noted.

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Mayor Zohran Mamdani did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"You ain’t in no position to be b------- about how he wants IDs and the GOP wants IDs for votes. Shut up. Nobody wants to hear that," Smith said.

Smith also raised concerns about how some voter ID proposals are structured, arguing that requiring multiple forms of identification beyond commonly held documents can be excessive.

"When even a Real ID or a driver’s license or a Social Security card ain’t enough … and if you show up and present your passport, even then they want a second form of ID," Smith noted.

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He cited what he described as minimal instances of voter fraud, referencing election data from Utah to argue the issue is often overstated in political messaging.

"They found one illegitimate vote out of 2 million. … You know it’s not a problem. It’s exaggerated. It’s embellished," Smith claimed.

The commentary went beyond elections when Smith addressed global tensions and their economic impact, including rising energy costs tied to instability in the Middle East.

"And now we got the war in Iran. ... Oil prices have risen," Smith said. "In the state of California, it’s approaching $6 a gallon. That’s not just because of this, that’s damn sure because of Gavin Newsom and the local government."

Smith also raised concerns about federal spending and the national debt, criticizing leaders in Washington for high deficits. He then turned his focus to President Donald Trump, questioning previous campaign promises related to foreign policy and economic outcomes as conflicts abroad continue.

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"And no matter how bad the Democrats and the Republicans are, nobody at this moment in time is worse than President Trump," Smith continued. "I thought you were that dude."

Smith also challenged claims about tariff-driven revenue and economic gains.

"Where’s the evidence? Where’s these trillions of dollars that were supposed to come pouring into the United States of America?" Smith asked. "If folks roll up on Capitol Hill … don’t say I didn’t warn you," Smith said.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the White House and Newsom's office for comment.