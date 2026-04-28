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Stephen A Smith tells politicians, media to stop giving 'lip service' on civility after WHCA Dinner shooting

Smith was at Washington Hilton when gunman shot Secret Service officer during WHCA Dinner

By Alexander Hall Fox News
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Stephen A Smith calls on leaders to stop talking about being more civil, just do it Video

Stephen A Smith calls on leaders to stop talking about being more civil, just do it

Stephen A. Smith recalled being at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner when the recent shooting occurred, saying that leaders around the country must actually try to be more civil, not just talk about it.

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Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith urged everyone involved in politics and the media to stop providing mere "lip service" to civility and actually practice it.

Over the weekend, an assailant rushed a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night during the White House Correspondence Association Dinner, shooting a Secret Service officer

"For the purposes of what transpired this weekend, I felt the need to address it because I was there. I was in the room," Smith said, "and it was a crazy, crazy experience to say the least."

"In the end, what it comes down to is this: We're living in some very, very troubling times, and this is not a time to point fingers and blame anybody," he said.

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Stephen A. Smith speaking onstage at the 2025 HOPE Global Forum in Atlanta, Georgia

Stephen A. Smith argued that politicians need to stop preaching about toning down the polarization and actually act upon it themselves. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

While Smith noted that one could choose to criticize the Trump administration’s rhetoric, "all of that is, to me, at this particular moment in time, irrelevant, because I'm not going to sit up there and blame them for the actions of some really sick individuals that's willing to do harm, and dare I say, attempt to kill people because they don't like the state of our politics or anything like that."

"Can it be better? You're damn right," he continued. "Does it need to get better? You're damn right. But in the same breath, you understand you're an adult. You're responsible for your own actions." 

"There's a lot that we don't like that's going on in our country," Smith added. "That doesn't mean we're going out trying to kill people. OK? So, I'm not going to sit up there and use this as an opportunity to point a negative finger toward politicians or media members or anything like that."

"What I will say is this," he continued, "I'm sick and tired of us giving lip service to the narrative of dialing down the rhetoric. We need — enough of that. Stop talking about it and do it. Stop talking about it and do it. You know, let's debate policy. Let's talk about what's actually happening in our country from a policy perspective, whether we agree or disagree and why."

Smith juxtaposed that with people merely "engaging in name-calling, speaking about people in incendiary and derogatory fashion and fomenting and feeding into the hostility and the ire that some sick individuals out there want to exercise and engage in."

The sports commentator concluded that people need to appreciate that we live in the United States of America, where people have the sacred freedom to "course-correct," to change their government by legitimate means if they are frustrated with how it enacts its duties.

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U.S. President Donald Trump being escorted out during White House Correspondents' Association dinner

President Donald Trump is escorted out during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25, 2026. (Bo Erickson /Reuters)

The shooting suspect, Cole Allen, was apprehended and has been charged with multiple felonies. The gunfire led to President Donald Trump and Cabinet officials at the dinner being evacuated, and the event being rescheduled.

Federal law enforcement officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that after Allen’s arrest, he said he intended to target Trump administration officials and had prepared a manifesto detailing his intent, while also sharing anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on social media. 

The incident was the latest of many similar attacks on Trump and his allies, and has renewed the ongoing conversation about rhetoric and political violence.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

President Donald Trump speaking during a press conference in the White House Brady Briefing Room

President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 25, 2026, after the cancellation of the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner following a possible shooting. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Smith also said Trump, speaking shortly after the assassination attempt, had a point when he argued there was a legitimate need for a White House ballroom as a secured event venue for such events. 

"If it's the White House Correspondents' Dinner, why the hell is it not at the White House?" Smith asked.

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Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

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