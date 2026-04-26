Ro Khanna says DHS must be funded after pressed on WHCD shooting fallout

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Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said Sunday that Congress should maintain full funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) while reiterating his opposition to specific Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spending. The remarks came during an interview on NBC’s "Meet the Press" following an overnight shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington.

When asked by host Kristen Welker if Congress needed to act in response to the violence at the Washington Hilton, Khanna emphasized his support for DHS, but drew a firm line regarding ICE.

"Absolutely, we've been funding [DHS]. The Democrats have been saying we want to fund DHS," Khanna said. "We just don't want to fund ICE agents for raids against American citizens and immigrants in ways that break the law."

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The congressman appeared on the program the morning after a gunman breached a security checkpoint at the hotel where the annual black-tie event was being held. Authorities confirmed that a suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, was carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when he was intercepted by Secret Service agents. One agent was struck by a bullet but was saved by a ballistic vest; the agent is expected to make a full recovery.

Khanna condemned the attack and praised the law enforcement officers who intervened.

"It was absolutely horrific," Khanna said. "I'm so relieved that the president, the First Lady, every administration official, and all the guests are safe. I appreciate law enforcement, particularly the Secret Service agent who was shot, and I hope he makes a full recovery."

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Beyond the immediate investigation, Khanna called for a unified, bipartisan effort to address the rise in domestic political violence.

"We need a bipartisan national commission on political violence in this country," Khanna suggested. "We should look at social media, mental health issues, and the impact of our political rhetoric. We need to do something to bring the temperature down."

When asked about his confidence in the Secret Service and FBI investigation, Khanna expressed full support for the agencies while suggesting that security protocols for major Washington events may require a comprehensive review.

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"I do believe they are going to conduct a thorough investigation," Khanna said. Noting that he has attended similar events, he added that current security configurations could be improved: "It has always struck me as a bit odd that the metal detectors are placed just before the ballroom as opposed to the hotel entrance. Perhaps there are things that need to be fixed."

Trump addressed the nation following the incident, praising the bravery of the Secret Service and vowing that the dinner will be rescheduled. Officials state that the motive for the attack remains under investigation.

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