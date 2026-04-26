Obama says motive unclear despite manifesto outlining alleged targets in WHCD shooting

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Former President Barack Obama said the motive behind the shooting outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner remains unclear, even as investigators review writings from the suspect outlining plans to target President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

Obama’s statement on X focused first on the lack of confirmed details about what drove the attack before condemning violence more broadly and praising the Secret Service.

"Although we don’t yet have the details about the motives behind last night's shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner, it’s incumbent upon all us to reject the idea that violence has any place in our democracy," Obama wrote on X. "It’s also a sobering reminder of the courage and sacrifice that U.S. Secret Service Agents show every day.

"I’m grateful to them – and thankful that the agent who was shot is going to be okay," he added.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to Obama’s team for clarification on his comments.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Cole Allen of California, who allegedly opened fire at the Washington Hilton during the annual event attended by Trump and senior administration officials.

Federal law enforcement officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that after Allen’s arrest, he said he intended to target Trump administration officials and had prepared a manifesto detailing his intent, while also sharing anti-Trump and anti-Christian rhetoric on social media.

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The writings identified administration officials as potential targets and expressed grievances tied to the Trump administration, with investigators examining those statements as part of what may have driven the attack.

Law enforcement officials have not formally confirmed a definitive motive as the investigation remains ongoing.

During an interview with "60 Minutes" host Norah O’Donnell that aired Sunday evening, Trump took issue after she read a portion of the alleged manifesto.

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O’Donnell referenced passages in which the suspect appeared to outline a motive, writing that administration officials were "targets" and making inflammatory accusations against Trump before asking for the president’s reaction.

"I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would…you’re horrible people," Trump told O’Donnell.

"You read that crap from some sick person? I got associated with all stuff that has nothing to do with me," he continued, adding he was exonerated.

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Trump then took direct aim at the host.

"I’m not any of those things," he said. "You should be ashamed of yourself reading that. You shouldn’t be reading that on ‘60 Minutes.’ You’re a disgrace, but, go ahead, let’s finish the interview."