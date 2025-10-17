Stephen A. Smith warns ‘not a damn soul’ can beat Vance-Rubio ticket in 2028 presidential election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith ended his Thursday radio show by predicting that no Democratic candidate has a real chance of beating a potential Republican presidential ticket of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In response to a listener’s question about which Democratic lawmaker could take on Vance and Rubio in a presidential race, Smith admitted that no one had a clear shot.

"The answer would be no one. Not a damn soul," Smith said.



Though Smith denied anyone had a real shot at beating the hypothetical 2028 GOP ticket, he did say he would like to see someone like Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., run for president.

"Ossoff out of Georgia. I think that he — I like him. I like how he sounds. I do," Smith said.

Republicans view Ossoff’s seat as a major pickup opportunity in the 2026 midterm cycle. He's the only incumbent Democrat seeking re-election in a state won in 2024 by President Donald Trump.

Smith reiterated that beating a Vance-Rubio ticket would be a tall order, especially if the Israel-Hamas peace deal negotiated by the Trump administration is successful and lasting.

Praising Rubio in particular, Smith said, "But I gotta be honest with you. If this Israel/Hamas deal comes out to be more positive than anything else, I don’t think anybody’s going to be able to compete with Marco Rubio, who Trump called maybe the greatest secretary of state in American history."

While speaking in Israel earlier after securing the deal, Trump praised Rubio in particular for his role in peace negotiations, saying he believed he would go down as the greatest leader ever of the State Department.

Smith added that he believes Rubio is a stronger contender for president than even Vance. Rubio sought the Republican nomination in 2016 but was one of the many challengers swept aside by Trump.

"Marco Rubio gets things done," Smith said, listing off the former Florida senator's various job titles. "He is no joke. I put him above Vice President Vance, I can tell you that much."