Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

STEPHEN MILLER: We are being lectured by Biden's 'lockdown party'

Stephen Miller says the Democratic Party is now the party of tyranny and oppression

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Stephen Miller: We are getting democracy lectures from the 'lockdown party' Video

Stephen Miller: We are getting democracy lectures from the 'lockdown party'

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller slammed President Biden's failed policies on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller weighed in on the Democratic Party's midterm playbook on "The Ingraham Angle," calling it the "lockdown party."

STEPHEN MILLER: Can you imagine getting democracy lectures from the lockdown party, democracy lectures from the people that stole the childhood of millions of students and wouldn't even let them go to school, and is still not letting them go to school?

BIDEN MAY HAVE BEEN FORCED INTO STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT, KILMEADE SUGGESTS

Democracy lectures from a president who is illegally violating the law every day by keeping our border open, despite decades of laws passed by Congress saying the border has to be secure and illegal immigrants deported? This is a man who has contempt for democracy, contempt for Congress and contempt for the American people.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Stephen Miller and Mollie Hemingway on the Democrats' midterm playbook Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.