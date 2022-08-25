STEPHEN MILLER: We are being lectured by Biden's 'lockdown party'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller weighed in on the Democratic Party's midterm playbook on "The Ingraham Angle," calling it the "lockdown party."

STEPHEN MILLER: Can you imagine getting democracy lectures from the lockdown party, democracy lectures from the people that stole the childhood of millions of students and wouldn't even let them go to school, and is still not letting them go to school?

Democracy lectures from a president who is illegally violating the law every day by keeping our border open, despite decades of laws passed by Congress saying the border has to be secure and illegal immigrants deported? This is a man who has contempt for democracy, contempt for Congress and contempt for the American people.

