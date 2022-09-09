Stephen Miller blasts the Left's attacks on Queen Elizabeth's reign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller sounded off on Friday's "Jesse Watters Primetime," schooling those on the Left who spit hateful remarks toward Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

STEPHEN MILLER: The truth is, as you have laid out so brilliantly, the British Empire has been such a benevolent force for good in the world, and its unraveling was a historic tragedy with empires like China, for example, filling that void. If you look all around the world today, what is the legacy of this empire? The rule of law, self-government, natural rights, property rights, an independent justice system? Basically, everything Joe Biden is trying to destroy right now is something that was wonderful the British Empire had.

TWITTER REMOVES PROFESSOR'S TWEET WISHING QUEEN ELIZABETH ‘EXCRUCIATING’ PAIN IN DEATH

And as you pointed out, yes, we rebelled against Britain, but to control our own destiny, to self-govern, using those natural rights, expanding the British system of common law into what we have today. So really, I think that a lot of this just has to do with the same old thing we've seen for years from the Left, which is they hate Western civilization, they hate Western thought, they hate Western culture, they hate Western philosophy. They want some sort of Marxist hellhole to take its place and that's, I think, what we're seeing right now.

