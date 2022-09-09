The View’s Hostin claims Queen Elizabeth wore ‘crown with pillaged stones,’ Britain a ‘genocidal’ empire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the Friday episode of ABC’s "The View," co-host Sunny Hostin made sure to remind everyone that though it is sad that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, she was the leader of a monarchy "built on the backs of black and brown people."

Hostin also went so far as to agree with a vile tweet that claimed Elizabeth II was the head of a "thieving, raping, genocidal empire" and advised her successor, King Charles III, to make up for this history by giving "reparations" to all the nations colonized by the British Empire.

While reminiscing on the life of passing of the Queen, Hostin noted that she was once a big fan of the British monarchy, though she has since rethought her affections because of the Crown’s history of colonialism.

"I got caught up in the pomp and circumstance of it all as well. I wanted to see the changing of the guards. I wanted to see everything. I wanted to meet the Queen because I think we all love glam and pageantry," the co-host admitted. Though she added a caveat. "And I think though we can mourn the Queen and not the empire," she stated.

"Because if you really think about what the monarchy, um, was built on, it was built on the backs of black and brown people," Hostin explained, before condemning the crown Elizabeth II wore during her reign.

"She wore a crown with pillaged stones from India and Africa, and now what you are seeing, at least in the black communities that I’m a part of, they want reparations," she added, specifically mentioning how people in Barbados, and some of her Jamaican friends are waiting for such reparations.

Hostin urged Elizabeth II’s successor, her son, King Charles III, "to modernize this monarchy" and provide reparations to the Crown’s current and former colonies.

"It’s time for him to modernize this monarchy and for him to provide reparations to all of to those colonies. And I also think, you know, a monarchy, it’s very easy to uplift one family. The harder thing is to uplift all families and I think he’s in a position to be able to do that," Hostin declared.

Co-host Joy Behar reminded her colleagues that Elizabeth II tried to do a few good things for Britain’s colonies, stating that she "fought against apartheid in South Africa," and that "She tried her best, if she could, every once in a while." Behar added, "She didn’t have that much power. She was a figurehead."

Though the other ladies insisted on talking about colonialism and the reparations owed by western powers. Co-host Ana Navarro chimed in, saying, "the United States was built on the backs of black and brown people." Hostin interjected, saying, "And we want our reparations."

Navarro then tagged the Catholic Church, saying, "The Catholic Church was built on the backs of people who — black and brown people who were forced to convert to Catholicism." She added that "one of the things that Charles [III] can do to get some popularity, is maybe take some time away from speaking to his plants and speak to this issue."

Co-host Sara Haines tried to promote more respect for Elizabeth II on her death by stating that it "is important to separate the Queen from the monarchy and the empire." Haines mentioned that she was "sad yesterday" after seeing tweets wishing ill upon Elizabeth after her death.

She mentioned a viral response from "a professor at Carnegie Mellon, who said, ‘I heard the chief monarch of a thieving, raping, genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.'" The tweet Haines mentioned was removed from Twitter for violating its standards of conduct on Thursday.

Hostin agreed it was important to separate the Queen from the empire in that context, but explicitly agreed with the tweet’s attack on the British Empire.

She added, "It was a thieving, raping, genocidal empire."