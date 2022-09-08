Morgan Ortagus looks at Queen Elizabeth's leadership during historical moments in her reign

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus praised Queen Elizabeth's leadership through the many historical moments during her reign on Thursday's "Special Report."

MORGAN ORTAGUS: When you look at what she faced as queen, you looked at everything that she did with the United States defeating and looking at the Nazis, World War II, the rise of the Soviet Union, terrorism. The United Kingdom, under her leadership, has been a steadfast and loyal and loyal ally and loyal friend. I think of Proverbs 18, there is a friend that sticks closer than a brother.

And I think that's what we saw in the relationship with Queen Elizabeth and what we all hope we get out of this next monarch and of course, the new prime minister. And it is scary times that we are all entering together. But she certainly has been an example of a female leader that me and many other women admire and look up to.

