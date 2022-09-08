Twitter removes professor's tweet wishing Queen Elizabeth 'excruciating' pain in death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carnegie Mellon University Professor Uju Anya had a tweet removed by Twitter after she attacked Queen Elizabeth II upon news of her ill health Thursday morning.

Buckingham Palace announced later that day that its longest-serving monarch had passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was 96 and had served in her position for over seventy years.

While many people expressed their concern for the Queen, Anya attacked her as the monarch of a "thieving raping genocidal empire."

"I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating," Anya tweeted.

Twitter removed the tweet in the afternoon. A Twitter spokesperson said, "We took enforcement action on the account you referenced for violating the Twitter Rules on abusive behaviour." These rules include "Wishing, hoping, or calling for serious harm on a person or group of people."

Carnegie Mellon University released a statement saying, "We do not condone the offensive and objectionable messages posted by Uju Anya today on her personal social media account. Free expression is core to the mission of higher education, however, the views she shared absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster."

Anya did not respond to Fox News’ request for a comment.

She later tweeted, "If anyone expects me to express anything but disdain for the monarch who supervised a government that sponsored the genocide that massacred and displaced half my family and the consequences of which those alive today are still trying to overcome, you can keep wishing upon a star."

Anya’s original tweet received immense backlash from Twitter users, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow," Bezos tweeted.

Anya responded to Bezos’ criticism partially in the Igbo language.

"Otoro gba gbue gi. May everyone you and your merciless greed have harmed in this world remember you as fondly as I remember my colonizers," Anya wrote.

This reply remains on her page along with several other responses made towards critics of her original tweet.

Anti-critical race theory activist Christopher Rufo provided research on Anya in a Twitter thread noting that she is "a critical race theorist at Carnegie Mellon University."

"She believes that ‘white women consistently vote to protect white supremacy’ and that white mothers of biracial children have ‘Mandingo bbc fantasies of Black men’ and regularly call their own children the n-word," Rufo tweeted, providing past examples from Anya’s Twitter account.

"And yes, this woman helps design school curricula and DEI programs," he added.

Rufo closed, "We have created an entire bureaucratic infrastructure that elevates the most mediocre, hateful, and psychologically disturbed people in our society to positions of influence over the education of millions of American children. Not a recipe for success!"

Anya’s tweet was one of many negative comments tweeted against Queen Elizabeth II and Britain following her death. GQ’s Wesley Lowery later deleted his own tweet on the topic after receiving backlash.

"[T]he death of a person seen as a near deity by the (white) political, ruling and media class, but was also at one point the oppressive ruler of something like 30% of the global population, is going to provide an excellent example of the subjectivity of ‘straight news reporting,’" the tweet read.