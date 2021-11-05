Liberal late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Seth Meyers downplay Democrat losses in Virginia

Liberal late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers tried to downplay Republican Glenn Youngkin’s victory over Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race Thursday after lefty cable news pundits spent the past two days panicking about the results.

"We’re still digesting the results of Tuesday’s election. The Democrats did not have a good night, but it was primarily two states where, historically, the party in the White House loses and the Democrats narrowly held on to one of them, New Jersey, so disappointing but a mixed bag," Colbert said on CBS’ "The Late Show."

LIBERAL MEDIA SCOLDED FOR ‘FOAMING AT THE MOUTH OVER IMAGINARY WHITE SUPREMACY’ DURING ELECTION COVERAGE

Colbert then played a clip of CNN’s Jim Scuitto calling the evening a "five-alarm fire" for Democrats and a variety of other liberal pundits discussing the disastrous night for the left, Colbert even took a jab at NBC’s Chuck Todd in the process after the "Meet the Press" moderator said Democratic leaders need to look in the mirror.

"And, if you couldn’t stop looking in the mirror this morning, you’re Chuck Todd," Colbert said. "The media, who all live in Virginia or New Jersey, coincidentally, are freaking out so badly that NBC is launching a new Sunday show: ‘Sedate the Press.’"

"The media’s not alone in overreacting. One former official compared Tuesday’s losses to the last big off-year disaster for Democrats, saying, ‘This is 2009 all over again.' Yes, back in 2009, Americans were all enjoying the old man in ‘Up,’" Colbert said. "And now we’ve elected that man president."

Colbert then showed a video of the White House floating away, another reference to ‘Up,’ a 2009 Disney animated film about a 78-year-old man who floats away in a house equipped with balloons.

"Wait, we better check on him. Don’t go, Joe! Maybe you’ll pass infrastructure by the midterms," Colbert said.

MSNBC HAS BRUTAL DAY WITH HISTORIC VIEWERSHIP DECLINES, ELECTION NIGHT MELTDOWNS

Over on NBC, the "Late Night with Seth Meyers" namesake had similar thoughts.

"You might of heard that Democrats lost the race for governor of Virginia on Tuesday, although, if you were to judge from the tenor of cable news coverage you might have gotten the impression that an asteroid was about to destroy all life on earth," Meyers said before playing a montage of liberal cable news pundits sounding the alarm.

Meyers’ clip showed various NBC News and MSNBC pundits calling the results a "bloodbath," which the far-left host tried to dismiss.

"I feel like bloodbath is a tad extreme, you guys sound like Logan Roy after a shareholders meeting," he said, making a reference to HBO’s "Succession" before attempting to talk his liberal viewers off the edge.

TWITTER ROASTS MSNBC FOR ELECTION NIGHT MELTDOWN

"Look, the results were obviously bad for Democrats. And there are plenty of reasons for them to be worried about what it portends but let’s not lose sight of the fact that this is common in American politics," Meyers said.

"You can go back three decades and you’ll see that the party in power tends to lose elections in Virginia and New Jersey the year after a presidential win," Meyers continued. "Remember when Chris Christie won in New Jersey in 2009 and immediately became a rising Republican star before he disgraced himself and became Donald Trump’s Gromit?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Gromit" is apparently a reference to an animated series "Wallace & Gromit." It’s unclear how many people who tune in to modern late-night television also watch decades-old animated content, but Colbert and Meyers both seem to think there is enough overlap to use obscure references as punchlines.