Stephen Colbert mocks his Paramount bosses for considering 'shady' $50M Trump settlement

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert roasted his bosses at Paramount on Tuesday for reportedly considering a $30-50 million settlement with President Donald Trump to resolve his $20 billion lawsuit.

Colbert laid into his bosses at Paramount for considering this "shady" settlement with Trump, noting Democrats' warning that the settlement risks violating bribery laws.

Last October, Trump initially sued CBS News and Paramount for $10 billion over allegations of election interference involving the "60 Minutes" interview of then-Vice President Kamala Harris that aired weeks before the presidential election (the amount has since jumped to $20 billion).

Colbert noted reports that a settlement between $30-50 million could be reached, something Paramount hopes would clear the pathway towards its planned merger with Skydance Media, which needs approval from Trump's FCC. Also fueling settlement rumors was Monday's abrupt resignation of CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon.

Reacting to the report that drew boos from his audience, Colbert exclaimed, "$30 million to $50 million? Holy bazingas!"

He continued, criticizing the potential agreement for possibly violating bribery laws.

"Now, because handing over a pile of cash to a president over a frivolous lawsuit to get your broadcast license approved sounds so shady, Senators Ron Wyden, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders sent a letter to Paramount H.Q. raising concerns that this possible settlement risks violating bribery laws."

Colbert joked that although he loves who he works for, he would testify on Paramount's behalf against Trump's claims for "the low price of $50 million."

"Paramount, come on. Let’s talk Turkey. Daddy just wants his beak wet. You cut the check, and zip!" Colbert teased. "I’m joking, obviously. Satire, et cetera. I would never take a bribe from CBS. If Donald Trump outbids them!"

The late-night host continued to mock the lawsuit, seeming to reference Trump accepting a plane from Qatar as a gift for his presidential library.

"Mr. President, I am willing to testify on your side in this lawsuit for $50 million and $1," he joked. "And remember, sir, this is not a gift to me. This is a gift to the Stephen Colbert Presidential Library and Pizza Hut."

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.