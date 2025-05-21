Sanders, Warren warn Paramount that settling Trump lawsuit could be illegal bribery act

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., penned an ominous letter this week to Paramount Global controlling shareholder Shari Redstone, suggesting settling President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against CBS News could be illegal under the federal bribery statute.

Trump is seeking $20 billion from CBS News and its parent company, Paramount Global, for what he alleged was election interference with how "60 Minutes" edited its interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the weeks leading up to the presidential election. The two sides have entered mediation in hopes of reaching a settlement, and Redstone is widely believed to be open to a deal ahead of a planned multibillion-dollar merger with Skydance Media that could be halted by Trump’s Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Warren, Sanders and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., cautioned Redstone that a quid pro quo arrangement leading to a settlement could break the law in a letter sent on Monday.

"We write to express serious concern regarding the possibility that media company Paramount Global (Paramount) may be engaging in improper conduct involving the Trump Administration in exchange for approval of its megamerger with Skydance Media (Skydance). Paramount appears to be trying to settle a lawsuit that it has assessed as ‘completely without merit,’ and moderating the content of its programs in order to obtain approval of this merger," their letter addressed to Redstone began.

"Under the federal bribery statute, it is illegal to corruptly give anything of value to public officials to influence an official act. If Paramount officials make these concessions in a quid pro quo arrangement to influence President Trump or other Administration officials, they may be breaking the law," the letter continued. "We request information regarding whether Paramount is making concessions to President Trump in exchange for favorable action by his Administration."

The lawmakers then noted that CBS previously filed a motion to dismiss Trump’s lawsuit and referred to it as "an affront to the First Amendment" and declared it was "without basis in law or fact."

They said Paramount appeared to be trying to "appease" the Trump administration to secure merger approval.

Warren, Sanders and Wyden noted that FCC Chair Brendan Carr stated Trump’s CBS lawsuit was "’likely to arise in the context of the FCC review of [the Paramount-Skydance] transaction,’" and "Paramount is reportedly in talks to settle the lawsuit."

The lawmakers cited veteran CBS News correspondent Scott Pelley, who recently told CBS viewers that "Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways" as the company is "trying to complete a merger." The letter also referenced the recent resignations of CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon and "60 Minutes" executive producer Bill Owens, who both criticized corporate overlords on their way out.

"Paramount’s scheme to curry favor with the Trump Administration has compromised journalistic independence and raises serious concerns of corruption and improper conduct," Warren, Sanders and Wyden wrote. "Paramount’s apparent capitulation to President Trump is a sharp contrast from its earlier position that it would ‘vigorously defend against’ the lawsuit."

Warren, Sanders and Wyden gave Redstone until June 2 to answer nine specific questions, including "Does Paramount believe the lawsuit filed by then-candidate Trump against CBS has merit?"

They also want to know if Redstone or other board members have discussed a settlement, if the merger was discussed during these conversations, and if "60 Minutes" has been asked by Paramount officials to change content to facilitate merger approval.

Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

FCC Chair Carr did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.