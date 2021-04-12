Man confronts CNN reporter with expletive-filled rant urging press to leave MN: The media 'makes this worse!'

A man had a blunt exchange with a CNN reporter over the media's presence in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, covering the unrest following the police-involved shooting of Daunte Wright.

CNN correspondent Sara Sidner was reporting live from the Minneapolis suburb as literal fireworks were being fired into the sky behind her.

She was then confronted by a man wearing a cap and face mask.

"Now you can see- y'all be twistin' up the story. That y'all doin'," the man interrupted.

Sidner then engaged with the man, who refused to give her his name, and asked him what he thought about everything that was going on around them.

"What I think about this is all the press and all the extra s--- y'all do - makes this worse!" the man exclaimed.

"You think so?" Sidner asked.

"Yeah," the man said. "Y'all need to get up outta here with all that twistin' up the media and s---, real s---."

"You don't know me, but we're going to get to know each other," Sidner responded in an effort to calm him down. "That's what we're going to do."

"How are you gonna know me?" the man asked.

"You're going to talk," Sidner replied. "I'm going to share our number with you. Let's do it."

"No, let's do it right here," the man told the CNN reporter.

WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

As Sidner attempted to give him a phone number, the man remained adamant about not wanting to reschedule.

"Y'all just gonna edit out the s--- that y'all don't want," the man said. "And then you're gonna edit out some other s---."

"We're live!" Sidner stressed as the two of them were appearing on "Cuomo Prime Time."

"I don't care if you're live or not, get away from here with all that media s-- that y'all doing," the man told her. "Y'all doing the extra s--- for the backhand s--- to make people crazier than what the f--- they are."

Sidner then invited him to "watch" her crew as they approach the action but he apparently walked away.