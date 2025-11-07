Expand / Collapse search
Stefanik decries Hochul as 'worst governor in America' in fiery 2026 campaign launch

House Republican targets New York's high taxes and crime in early campaign platform

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Elise Stefanik announces run for New York governor after Mamdani's mayoral win Video

Elise Stefanik announces run for New York governor after Mamdani's mayoral win

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to announce her run for New York governor, react to Zohran Mamdani’s New York City mayoral victory and share her take on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s leadership.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., officially launched her campaign for New York governor on Friday, pledging to make the state "affordable and safe." 

The top House Republican is entering the 2026 race to challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Kathy Hochul is the worst governor in America," Stefanik said Friday on "Fox & Friends."

"New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation, with the highest taxes, the highest energy bills, the highest utility bills," she added.

Split-screen image showing Rep. Elise Stefanik on the left and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on the right.

Split image shows Rep. Elise Stefanik, left, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, right. Stefanik officially launched her 2026 campaign for governor, setting up a high-profile race that could reshape politics in one of America’s bluest states. (John Lamparski/Getty Images; Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Stefanik’s campaign launch shakes up the 2026 race in one of the nation’s bluest states. Her early platform centers on crime, taxes and affordability across the Empire State.

MAMDANI SPARKS ONLINE FRENZY OVER RESPONSE TO WHETHER HE ENDORSES NY GOV HOCHUL: 'HUMILIATING'

Hochul fired back at her potential rival. The Democratic governor has indicated she will seek re-election, though she has not yet made a formal announcement.

"Our campaign’s message to Trump’s No. 1 cheerleader? Bring it on… " Hochul said, calling Stefanik a "disaster for New York."

Stefanik, who represents a conservative-leaning district in upstate New York, has often criticized Democratic leaders within her state. Recently, she targeted New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist.

KEY TRUMP ALLY JUMPS INTO NEW YORK GOVERNOR'S RACE DAYS AFTER SHOCKING MAMDANI MAYORAL VICTORY

"… we saw a raging anti-Semite, pro-Hamas communist who wants to raise taxes — and frankly, he barely won the majority of New York City voters," Stefanik told "Fox & Friends."

Zohran Mamdani delivers victory speech on Election night with his banner behind him.

Zohran Mamdani delivers a victory speech at a mayoral election night watch party on Nov. 4, 2025, in New York City.  (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

"Kathy Hochul endorsed him and bent the knee. She has failed New Yorkers."

Elise Stefanik

Rep. Elise Stefanik leaves a House Republican Conference meeting with President Donald Trump on the budget reconciliation bill in the U.S. Capitol on May 20. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Hochul became New York’s first female governor in 2021 after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. She won a full term in 2022, defeating Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

The 2026 race is expected to be one of the most closely watched statewide contests in the country.

