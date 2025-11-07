Stefanik decries Hochul as 'worst governor in America' in fiery 2026 campaign launch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., officially launched her campaign for New York governor on Friday, pledging to make the state "affordable and safe."

The top House Republican is entering the 2026 race to challenge Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Kathy Hochul is the worst governor in America," Stefanik said Friday on "Fox & Friends."

"New York is the most unaffordable state in the nation, with the highest taxes, the highest energy bills, the highest utility bills," she added.

Stefanik’s campaign launch shakes up the 2026 race in one of the nation’s bluest states. Her early platform centers on crime, taxes and affordability across the Empire State.

Hochul fired back at her potential rival. The Democratic governor has indicated she will seek re-election, though she has not yet made a formal announcement.

"Our campaign’s message to Trump’s No. 1 cheerleader? Bring it on… " Hochul said, calling Stefanik a "disaster for New York."

Stefanik, who represents a conservative-leaning district in upstate New York, has often criticized Democratic leaders within her state. Recently, she targeted New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist.

"… we saw a raging anti-Semite, pro-Hamas communist who wants to raise taxes — and frankly, he barely won the majority of New York City voters," Stefanik told "Fox & Friends."

"Kathy Hochul endorsed him and bent the knee. She has failed New Yorkers."

Hochul became New York’s first female governor in 2021 after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. She won a full term in 2022, defeating Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

The 2026 race is expected to be one of the most closely watched statewide contests in the country.