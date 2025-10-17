Mamdani sparks online frenzy over response to whether he endorses NY Gov Hochul: 'Humiliating'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEW YORK, N.Y. - New York City socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani sparked a political firestorm on Thursday night when he declined to endorse Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on a debate stage despite her previously endorsing him.

"It’s a decision that should be made after this general election," Mamdani said during a debate with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa when candidates were asked to raise their hand if they supported the governor.

"So my focus is on November," Mamdani told reporters on Friday when asked about his non-endorsement.

"I am less than three weeks away from the election that we have been building this campaign towards for more than a year, and that's why I haven't made any endorsements beyond November."

The comment from Mamdani came as a surprise to some given the fact that Hochul endorsed Mamdani last month after facing pressure from many within her party to get on board with the leading candidate in the New York City mayoral race.

"New York City deserves a mayor who will stand up to Donald Trump and make life more affordable for New Yorkers," Hochul said during her endorsement announcement. "That’s @ZohranKMamdani."

Mamdani’s comment on the debate stage drew a strong rebuke from the Republican running against Hochul along with many who chimed in on social media suggesting that Hochul made a miscalculation endorsing Mamdani.

"Degrading and humiliating," GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, widely expected to run against Hochul for governor, said about Mamdani’s decision not to publicly endorse Hochul.

"Jihadist and terrorist sympathizer Commie Mamdani's team threatened @kathyhochul with a primary if she didn't bend the knee and endorse him," Stefanik continued. "Hochul quickly caved, and now wears his Defund the Police, Antisemitic, Communist platform."

"New Yorkers know how politically weak Hochul is. Mamdani confirmed it last night by refusing to endorse her," Stefanik added.

In a press release, Stefanik referred to Hochul as the "biggest loser" in the debate, given that none of the three candidates said they support her.

"Zohran Mamdani REFUSES to endorse Kathy Hochul for reelection even after she endorsed him," a Republican National Committee account posted on X, along with a clown emoji.

"LMAO," GOP Congressman Mike Lawler posted on X. "No one believes @GovKathyHochul should be reelected."

Fox News Digital reached out to Hochul's campaign for comment.