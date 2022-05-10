George Soros throws $1M behind Stacey Abrams' second gubernatorial run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Liberal billionaire George Soros has pushed $1 million into Georgia to back Stacey Abrams' second attempt at landing in the governor's office, filings show.

Soros' Democracy PAC II, a federal committee bankrolled by $125 million from the financier for the 2022 elections, made a $1 million donation to One Georgia Inc. on March 11, Federal Election Commission records show.

One Georgia Inc. is a leadership committee launched to aid Abrams' candidacy, and Abrams nor the group appear to have publicly announced its existence.

STACEY ABRAMS NOW A MILLIONAIRE AS SHE AIMS TO TAKE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

In April, however, a federal judge ruled that it had to suspend activities until she locks up the Democratic nomination at the end of May, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

One Georgia does not appear in state records due to its suspension. Soros' federal disclosures show that the group shares an Atlanta address with Abrams' gubernatorial campaign committee.

The committee has also received a cash infusion from Democratic Governors Association-Georgia and another Abrams'-connected entity. DGA-Georgia made a $1 million donation to One Georgia on March 11, the same day as the Soros donation, and The Fair Fight PAC transferred $1.5 million to One Georgia three days later, federal records show, meaning it has at least $3.5 million sitting in its coffers for its reactivation.

STACEY ABRAMS GOT SPECIAL TREATMENT IN OFFICE AND EVEN GOT WEALTHY ON THE TAXPAYER DIME

One Georgia also quietly established a nonprofit arm in Delaware on February 28, corporation filings in that state show. The nonprofit also does not appear in Georgia state records.

In addition to the $1 million donation to Abrams' leadership committee, George Soros and multiple relatives donated nearly $60,000 directly to Abrams' gubernatorial campaign earlier this year, according to a campaign filing. Soros and two of his children, Alexander and Andrea, each made three donations on Jan. 11. Each set of donations from the three Soros family members added up to $19,700.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Soros family donated another $1.3 million to the Democratic Party of Georgia in 2018 when Abrams ran unsuccessfully for governor.

Michael Vachon, Soros' spokesperson and the treasurer of Democracy PAC II, did not respond to a Fox News Digital inquiry on the donation.