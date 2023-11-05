Stacey Abrams says 'misogyny and racism' to blame for 'scrutiny' of Vice President Harris

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams joined MNSBC's Jen Psaki for an interview on Sunday and argued that Vice President Harris wouldn't be under so much scrutiny if she were White.

"I want to ask you about the vice president, because she has been under a huge amount of scrutiny through her entire time in office. I think there’s a lot of reasons for this. But I want to ask you, as a prominent woman of color who’s run for office, do you think that she would be receiving the same critiques if she was White?" Psaki asked.

Abrams answered, "no."

"No. We will always question the person behind the person. But we cannot ignore the misogyny and racism that remain very prevalent in our politics. And for those behaviors that don’t rise to either misogyny or racism, there’s also just a difference. Our expectations are set for the traditional White male vice president," she said.

"We are not always great with new. But more importantly, I know that if you filter through the critiques, if you think about how she is castigated, it is inextricably linked to race and gender. I applaud the poise with which she has responded," she said.

Psaki also asked Abrams if she planned to run for office again in the future.

"No. Politics is a part of what I am, and part of what I do. My approach is to do the work. Politics is one of the tools that I can use to do so," Abrams said.

"The work that I do, supporting small businesses and defending diversity, equity, and inclusion. The work I’m doing with rewiring America on electrifying everything. All of those are facets to get to what I believe in most importantly, which is that we should have the right to succeed, the freedom to be successful, the freedom to dream of what can be, and politics is one of the tools that I can use. But for right now, I’m focusing on some other things," she added.

NBC News reported in June that Harris received the lowest net-negative rating of modern vice presidents in the history of their polling.

According to a new NBC News poll, only 32% of registered voters have a positive view of Harris, compared to 49% with a negative view, including 39% with a "very negative view." This leaves Harris with a net -17 rating, which NBC News noted is "the lowest for any vice president in the poll’s history."

One of her former staffers and current CNN political commentator, Ashley Allison, recently blamed Harris' historic low approval ratings on the fact that she is a "Black woman" and a "history maker."

"I think this is happening for a couple of reasons. Most people don't know what vice presidents do. And now she is a history maker. She is a woman, she is a Black woman, and it's the easy thing to do to say she's the attack dog, go after her," Allison said in August.

