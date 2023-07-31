ABC News asks Kamala Harris how much 'race and gender' contribute to her dismal polling

ABC News suggested in a question about Vice President Kamala Harris' historically low polling that "race and gender" could be a driving factor in her unpopularity.

Towards the end of a pre-taped interview that aired on ABC's streaming platform on Monday, ABC News' Linsey Davis brought up reports that have determined she has "the lowest approval rating of any vice president."

"I'm curious - how much of a role, if any, that you feel race and gender play in that?" Davis asked.

"Well, there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings," Harris attempted to push back. "I think the point that has to be made is that there are attempts to create distractions away from the accomplishments of our administration."

"We've created over 13 million jobs since we've been in office. Joe Biden and I have been responsible for 800,000 new manufacturing jobs in the United States, not to mention what we have done to restore America's integrity on the international stage," the VP continued.

A recent Fox News poll released in June showed Harris having a 41% approval rating and a whopping 56% disapproval among voters.

Harris has been in the news in recent weeks for her attacks on Florida's Black history education curriculum, making a special trip to Jacksonville, Fla., to say it replaces "history with lies" and that students in the Sunshine State would be "told that enslaved people benefited from slavery."

In reality, the thorough curriculum details harsh conditions slaves endured and also explains that "slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit" both while enslaved and when they became free.

Dr. William Allen, a descendent of slavery who helped author the curriculum in question, has said Harris’ "lie" was quickly parroted by an agenda-driven media.

"I wish I could answer for the motives of the media or for the vice president . I'm not able to do that. But I can tell you this contextually -- it is obviously part of a larger effort driven by an agenda," Allen told Fox News Digital.

"The reason I call the vice president's statements categorically false is because it is obvious to anyone of basic literacy that the mere grammar of the sentence in the curriculum standards to which she referred refutes her charge," Allen said.

