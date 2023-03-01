Stacey Abrams lampooned for serving as ‘election observer’ in Nigeria: ‘This is embarrassing’

Ex-Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who has denied election results in America, was roasted by conservatives this week when it was revealed she was in Nigeria to serve as an "international observer" to the nation’s presidential election.

Abrams famously refused to officially concede to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018 after her narrow defeat in the governor's race, claiming the election was rigged by voter suppression. She repeated those claims over the next few years, saying it was not a "free or fair election" and "they stole it." In 2022, Abrams lost again to Kemp but gave a concession speech on Election Night.

Abrams has also spoken out against voter ID laws, and has been a staunch supporter of absentee voting. Abrams received media adulation for her voter rights push after her first loss, but in light of the criticism of former President Trump for claiming he truly won the 2020 presidential election, her refusal to concede her own race came under a harsher light.

As a result, Abrams was lampooned by critics when Al Jazeera English interviewed her last week about visiting polling stations in Nigeria as an "international observer."

"We have seen orderly lines, we have seen long lines signaling strong enthusiasm, but we’ve also seen a great deal of cooperation and a very peaceful conversation among voters. They want to be heard and they are willing to stand in line, and have patience, because they know that’s their path to progress," Abrams said.

Jamjoom then suggested Nigerians expected high turnout, and Abrams – who refused to admit defeat in 2018 – agreed that young voters "want to be heard" but they need to brace for disappointment.

"What we’ve tried to have a conversation about, though, is the caution that not every election turns out the way you want but that the responsibility is to show up and try to shape the future as much as you can," she said.

Jamjoom shared the interview on social media, and it was quickly mocked on the right.

Steve Guest, a special advisor for communications for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called it "embarrassing" that she would talk about the importance of accepting election results.

"I mean, Democrat Stacey Abrams isn't the one to talk to about the importance of accepting the results of an election or election integrity. OR… She is the PERFECT person to talk to about not accepting the results of an election. This is embarrassing," Guest tweeted.

Critics responded asking why Abrams would be tasked with overseeing elections given her history.

One reader responded to a story about her trip, "Oh my god. I thought for sure this was a @TheBabylonBee story at first. This is so great."

The satirical Babylon Bee did tweet about it: "Not satire: Stacey Abrams went to Nigeria to help oversee their election."

Comedian Tim Young tweeted, "Stacey Abrams is trending... is she denying the results of her election again."

Radio host Tony Bruno joked that she was going to cost them the 2025 NB All Star Game, a reference to her forcing MLB to remove the All Star Game from Atlanta after she complained about "racist" voter laws.

Many others ridiculed Abrams, too:

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.