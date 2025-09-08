Stacey Abrams claims she never denied losing election, merely redefined victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stacey Abrams, the two-time Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate, told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace on Monday that she never denied losing her 2018 race but instead sought to redefine victory to inspire her supporters.

Abrams, who has run twice for Georgia governor and may run again, refused to formally concede to Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in 2018. At the time, she accused Kemp, then Georgia’s secretary of state, of enacting policies that suppressed voters. Since then, she has denied "challenging" the election and acknowledged Kemp as the legitimate governor "under the rules that were in place."

Wallace interviewed Abrams on Monday’s episode of her podcast, "The Best People." After calling Abrams a "bada--," Wallace asked what she means when she warns against seeing political victory as a "cinematic moment."

CHUCK TODD WORRIES DEMOCRATIC PARTY HASN'T 'LOST ENOUGH' TO LEARN LESSON, CHANGE COURSE

"In 2018, when I lost my election, I was never confused about it," Abrams claimed. "I had conversations with communities, and I would say, ‘We won’, and that just would send people into these, you know, paroxysms of hatred. What I was telling them is: ‘Look, not getting the title did not mean that we didn’t make progress.’"

The former candidate argued, "When you are trying to defend democracy, when you’re trying to serve the people, progress counts as victory. Because their goal is your silence. Their goal is your complicity. Their goal is your subjugation. Every day we remain free, that is progress."

RISING DEMOCRATIC STAR WES MOORE SAYS PARTY 'JUST GAVE UP' ON CERTAIN PARTS OF USA IN 2024 CAMPAIGN

STACEY ABRAMS-FOUNDED NONPROFIT FACES CRACKDOWN THREAT FROM HOUSE GOP'S TOP TAX WRITER

Abrams said Democrats will continue to lose politically if they only define victory through elections.

"But if we have to wait for this large announcement, like elections, to say that ‘This is when we win,’ we’re going to keep losing," she argued. "I say ‘Let’s look for the small interstitial victories we can grasp—those small moments of progress we can make—because that adds up to the actual victory we’re trying to get to."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP