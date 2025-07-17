Stacey Abrams doesn't rule out another run for office, says true Christians should espouse progressive views

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Failed Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams isn’t ruling out a third run for governor of the Peach State, and said in a Tuesday interview that true Christians should have left-leaning views.

"I truly have not made any decisions and that is in part because there's an urgency to 2025 that we cannot ignore," Abrams told NPR, concerning whether she'll run again. "My focus right now is on how do we ensure that we have free and fair elections in 2026? There's a lot of hope being pinned on the '26 midterms."

Abrams was the minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017, and lost the 2018 Georgia governor's race to current Gov. Brian Kemp . She also lost to him again in a 2022 rematch.

She also told NPR that true Christians should be progressive, and that it was her responsibility to help immigrants and the dispossessed.

"I watched my parents live those values that education matters, that faith matters, and that helping people matters," Abrams said. "And for me, those are the values that guide me, my faith first and foremost," she added.

"I cannot call myself a Christian and not believe that it is my responsibility to help the stranger, to help immigrants, to help the dispossessed. I cannot say that my faith justifies the venom that has been turned against the LGBTQIA community, the way we have demonized the transgender community. I cannot be a woman of faith who has read the Bible and just conveniently pick the passages I like," Abrams continued.

Abrams also decried President Donald Trump ’s decision to deploy the military in Los Angeles, calling it "a violation of every precept of democratic rule under a civilian leader that we have in this country."

In June, Trump sent a battalion of 700 U.S. Marines as well as 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to help quell riots protesting ICE immigration enforcement actions that resulted in violence , including the burning of the American flag and the assault on law enforcement officers.

What Abrams found especially upsetting, though, was Trump’s executive orders on DEI, including "Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity," directing federal agencies to end all DEI practices and asking the private sector to "end illegal DEI discrimination and preferences."

"For me, the most important piece, though, was the number of directives, the executive orders that came out at the very beginning against DEI," Abrams said.

"And people dismissed it as, ‘Oh, well, this is just stopping quotas,’ or ‘This was an HR thing,’" she added. "But no, he was intentionally setting up a system of belief that the protection of the vulnerable, that the corrective actions this nation has taken for 249 years, that those things were somehow inherently wrong."

"And it was designed to allow for the later attacks that we have seen on all of these different communities. Because if you can demonize at the beginning, it becomes a lot easier to dehumanize when it matters," Abrams said.