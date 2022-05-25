Stacey Abrams isn't the candidate the media hyped her up to be: Erickson

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Atlanta radio host Erick Erickson slammed Democrat Stacey Abrams, arguing she is "not the candidate the media says she is" as Governor Brian Kemp is set to face off against Abrams for the Peach State's governorship in November. Erickson said on "Fox & Friends" Abrams has "never been a great candidate" despite the media hype.

ERICK ERICKSON: She's actually never been a great candidate. She only won a State House seat that wasn't largely contested. She's never gotten beyond that despite the national media hype. She didn't win in 2018. In fact, she didn't come close to winning. What she came close to is a runoff where she would have lost. Even though the media says she came close to winning, that's not really true. She always puts her foot in her mouth. In 2018, two weeks before the election, she insulted the ag[riculture] community in South Georgia after a hurricane. Just this past weekend, she said Georgia's the worst place to live. She's not the candidate the media says she is. She's believed her own press and the press believes it to.

