St. Louis home defender Mark McCloskey updates 'Watters' World' on possible charges

Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis resident who along with his wife made headlines in late June for holding their legally owned firearms outside their home while protesters invaded their gated community, said Saturday he expects to be indicted for bringing out the weapons.

"I don't know the details of the criminal aspect of this, although I think there is no criminal aspect of this," McCloskey said during an appearance on Fox News' "Watters' World."

"But I think under the technicalities of Missouri law, in order to trump up whatever the attorneys are going to have against us, we have to test-fire the weapon or make sure that it's the gun and credibly capable of being lethal."

MISSOURI COUPLE WHO DEFENDED HOME HAVE RIFLE SEIZED DURING POLICE SEARCH: REPORT

Authorities in St. Louis executed a search warrant July 10 at the home of McCloskey and his wife Patricia. During the search, police seized the rifle that Mark McCloskey was shown holding during the June 28 incident.

Kimberly Gardner, circuit attorney in St. Louis, had announced shortly after the incident that her office and the St. Louis Police Department would be conducting an investigation into the McCloskeys’ display of firearms.

McCloskey gushed over his wife's defense of their property, saying he did not expect her to also display her weapon, a handgun, during the event.

"I was always surprised to see her out there facing off [the] welfare crowd," he said. "I grabbed my rifle and I was standing up on the porch -- and all of a sudden I see her in the front yard with our pistol in her hand. What a woman."

The couple later claimed the handgun was inoperable. It was initially turned over to a lawyer representing the couple, then it too was surrendered to local authorities.

McCloskey also criticized the local media for their coverage.

"The St. Louis media has been slandering and maligning us," McCloskey said, describing a scathing editorial, among other coverage. "They went so far as to print a copy of a birthday card my dad gave me in 1976. ... There is no limit to what they'll do to try to make me look bad."

"So that is how I am being treated in the press for defending my home," McCloskey added.

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.