Former President Trump's call for Americans to squash their beef with Bud Light has some ready to make amends, while others said they can't move on.

"I don't like being told when to forgive and forget," Mark told Fox News while on Music City's famous Broadway street. "I'm a firm believer in making up my own mind, my own decisions based on my beliefs."

But Laura said Bud Light boycotters should follow the former president’s lead.

"I think they should just forget about it and just move on," she said. "It's stupid. I'm sorry, but the whole thing was just stupid."

Nearly 10 months after millions of angry Americans turned their backs on Bud Light for partnering with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a marketing campaign, Trump told his supporters to give the brand and its parent company a "second chance."

"The Bud Light ad was a mistake of epic proportions, and for that a very big price was paid, but Anheuser-Busch is not a Woke company," Trump wrote Tuesday on Truth Social. "Anheuser-Busch is a Great American Brand that perhaps deserves a Second Chance? What do you think?"

Dave, a Trump supporter and former Bud Light drinker of 20 years, disagreed with the former president’s message.

"We’ll give him a pass on this one," Dave said. "We have to stay strong. We have to stand by our beliefs."

Similarly, Phoebe said she’s not ready to forgive the brand but "to each his own."

"If he wants to forgive them, that's good," she added.

Bud Light has seen a 30% drop in sales since April 2023, when its partnership with Mulvaney sparked a nationwide conservative boycott, according to a NielsenIQ data analysis.

Critics accused Trump of only defending the global beverage company because a top Republican lobbyist for Anheuser-Busch is set to host a fundraiser for the former president next month, with some tickets going at $10,000 each.

But some former Bud Light drinkers are considering putting the feud behind them following Trump’s defense of the brand.

"That's very nice of him to say that," John said. "That's very big of him to transcend that and make that statement."

Matt said he’s been boycotting the brand since April but that he "might start drinking it again."

"I had one last night," he told Fox News. "I think President Trump is right. They paid a price, and you know what? They learn from it. And that's good."

Mira agreed with the former president and said "everyone deserves a second chance."

"It's been a year," she said. "I think if you want to boycott, boycott, if you don't, then just get over it."