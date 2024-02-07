Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Trump rushed to Bud Light's defense as Anheuser-Busch lobbyist slated to host fundraiser for him

The fundraiser is scheduled for next month

By Joe Schoffstall Fox News
Published
Former President Trump rushed to Bud Light's defense on Tuesday as a lobbyist from its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, is scheduled to host a fundraiser for him.

"The Bud Light ad was a mistake of epic proportions, and for that a very big price was paid, but Anheuser-Busch is not a Woke company," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Anheuser-Busch is a Great American Brand that perhaps deserves a Second Chance? What do you think? Perhaps, instead, we should be going after those companies that are looking to DESTROY AMERICA!"

Trump's statement came in response to the Bud Light boycott that battered the company after its disastrous promotion of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney last year.

BIDEN REPEATEDLY ASSAILED 'F---ING A--HOLE' TRUMP IN PRIVATE TO AIDES: REPORT

Trump, Bud Light

Former President Trump came to Bud Light's defense on Tuesday. (Getty Images)

It also came shortly before Jeff Miller, a Washington, D.C.-based lobbyist representing Anheuser-Busch, is slated to host a fundraiser for him next month.

According to Politico, which first reported the event, Miller's fundraiser for Trump includes some tickets for $10,000 apiece. The lobbyist announced the event on social media Tuesday.

Bud Light float Pride Toronto 2023

A Bud Light float is driven through the street at the 2023 Pride Toronto parade. (The Post Millennial/Beth Baisch)

Miller's firm, meanwhile, collected $260,000 from Anheuser-Busch in 2023 and increased its fee around the time the Mulvaney backlash ensued, the publication noted.

HISTORIAN WHO CORRECTLY PREDICTED ALMOST EVERY ELECTION WINNER SINCE 1984 REVEALS WHO IS LIKELY TO WIN IN 2024

Former President Donald Trump clapping

A lobbyist for Bud Light's parent company is set to host a fundraiser for former President Trump next month. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Bud Light is still encountering problems luring customers back to its beer. Its sales were down 29.9% year-over-year for the week ending Jan. 20.

To win back customers, the brand created a 60-second advertisement that will air during the Super Bowl this Sunday. The campaign, dubbed "Easy Night Out," focuses on friends who encounter a "Bud Light Genie" that grants them wishes during a night out, including having Bud Lights magically appear.

Trump's campaign and Anheuser-Busch did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment. 

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

Joe Schoffstall is a politics producer/reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Joe.Schoffstall@Fox.com and on Twitter: @joeschoffstall

