Spike in police departures due to cops being 'vilified,' called racists: NYPD veteran

A 22-year veteran of the NYPD told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that police officers being demonized and vilified as racists is driving a spike in departures from the force in New York City.

More than 5,300 NYPD uniformed officers retired or put in their papers to leave in 2020 — a 75 percent spike from the year before, department data show. The exodus — amid the pandemic, anti-cop hostility, riots and a skyrocketing number of NYC shootings — saw 2,600 officers say goodbye to the job and another 2,746 file for retirement, a combined 5,346.

ANGEL MAYSONET: Police are being vilified across the country, they're being painted as racist occupiers, just going in like an occupying army, trying to disrupt communities when it's exactly the opposite. They're being demonized and vilified by politicians. Leadership is failing, right?

They don't back their police officers the way they should. Everybody's giving in to this woke culture and this 'abolish the police' or 'defund the police' mentality.

So it's taking a toll mentally on police officers.

