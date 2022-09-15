Abbott, DeSantis are putting a 'human face' on these migrants: Hewitt

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
'Special Report' panelists weigh in as President Biden's immigration policies face criticism.

Syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt said GOP governors sending migrants on a one-way ticket to sanctuary cities in the northern U.S. is drawing enough national attention to put a "human face" on the migrants on Thursday's "Special Report."

HUGH HEWITT: I see it that Governors Abbott and DeSantis did it in one day more for both highlighting the issue as a political dynamic, but also putting a human face on these migrants. So I've been thinking about it all day long because I do not believe in cruelty as a weapon. But I do not think it is cruel. I've been following the individual stories of the migrants and they are speaking. They were offered the voluntary assistance to move to D.C. and to Martha's Vineyard. They did it all by consent. They are no doubt better off where they are tonight than where they were a month ago. 

But in one stroke, Governors Abbott and DeSantis have put a human face not only on the migrants, but on the communities that receive them without any infrastructure, Marie. I lived in Southern California for most of the last three decades. There isn't an infrastructure to receive 2 million people. That is a myth. The border has to be defended. 

