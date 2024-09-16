Speaker Johnson shares details from Trump meeting after second assassination attempt: 'He's one of a kind'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., praised former President Donald Trump's reaction to the second attempt on his life within a two-month span, telling Fox News on Monday he was "resilient" and "in good spirits" after the situation cooled on Sunday.

"There's no leader in the history of America that has been so attacked and has remained so strong and so resilient," Johnson said while appearing on "Fox & Friends."

"He's one of a kind. He is not going to stop fighting for the American people, and it was really encouraging for us to sit and visit with him right after that happened."

MELANIA TRUMP BLASTS FBI'S MAR-A-LAGO RAID, SAYS IT SERVES AS ‘WARNING TO ALL AMERICANS’

Johnson and his wife Kelly visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago after suspect Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, was taken into custody after allegedly being armed with an AK-47 outside Trump International Golf Course in Palm Beach County, Florida in an apparent attempt to fire at Trump.

Johnson said the visit to Mar-a-Lago was delayed after local law enforcement stopped traffic due to the incident, but he said he arrived around the same time as Trump.

Just two months ago, the former president had an even closer call when gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire from a nearby rooftop at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and, after making one last-minute turn, Trump's life was spared as a bullet grazed his ear.

Johnson said surviving both close calls is more than a coincidence.

FLORIDA SHERIFF WHO NABBED ALLEGED WOULD-BE TRUMP ASSASSIN DESCRIBES HIS SUSPICIOUS BEHAVIOR

"It's a remarkable thing, and Kelly and I spoke with him at great length about that because it is something that no one can deny – God has spared his life twice now, and I told him that it reminded me of the bulletproof George Washington, our first president who evaded being shot at when he was an Army colonel, that the famous incident of the French and Indian War, where they all took shots at him and bullet holes went through his jacket, and it didn't take him down," he said.

"That event took place, ironically, less than 50 miles from where President Trump was shot on the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania. These things aren't accidents. It's not luck. I believe it's Providence."