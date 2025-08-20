'South Park' takes aim at Trump's DC crime crackdown in upcoming episode

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The teaser for the upcoming episode of "South Park" revealed on Tuesday that the adult cartoon series will be taking aim at President Donald Trump’s crime crackdown in Washington, D.C.

The short, 20-second trailer for Wednesday’s episode, titled "Sickofancy," featured recurring character "Towelie" traveling to the nation's capital and seeing it swarming with U.S. National Guard troops.

"This seems like a perfect place for a towel," the cartoon character said as he watched a tank drive between him and the White House.

Other shots from the trailer showed U.S. military personnel and vehicles patrolling near the U.S. Supreme Court as Towelie marveled at the scene.

Trump seized federal control of D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) on Aug. 11 under emergency powers in the Home Rule Act, which allows the president to federalize MPD for up to 30 days, unless Congress extends the duration.

The president also ordered 800 National Guard troops to be deployed in the nation’s capital as part of his effort to reduce crime and homelessness in the city.

Local police and federal law enforcement officers in the city have made more than 550 arrests since Trump launched the "Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful" task force on Aug. 7, including the apprehensions of three known gang members, one of whom was an MS-13 member, according to White House data provided Wednesday to Fox News Digital.

"South Park" has focused its 27th season so far on mocking the Trump administration and its recent initiatives.

During the season 27 premiere in late July, the show depicted the president in bed with Satan while talking about his alleged Jeffrey Epstein cover-up, and took shots at his recent settlement with CBS and parent company Paramount Global. Both scenes included crude depictions of his genitalia.

The White House responded to the episode, with spokesperson Taylor Rogers slamming the series in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention," he said.

New episodes have also mocked Vice President JD Vance, depicting him as a tiny, groveling servant to the president. They have also depicted U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as a trigger-happy government official who shoots and kills dogs.

The dig against Noem was a reference to an anecdote from her 2024 memoir where she described having to shoot a misbehaving dog on her ranch in the past.

The Trump administration has not backed down from skewering "South Park" in return, either. The official DHS X account posted an image of a recent "South Park" depiction of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, along with a link where users could apply for ICE jobs.

"South Park’s" account replied in a repost, "Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofd----."

