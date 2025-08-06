South Park responds to DHS after department uses show to recruit ICE agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Park continued its war of words with the Trump administration on Tuesday.

The official X account for the long-running adult cartoon show shared a vulgar message to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after it used a screenshot of South Park’s depiction of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to encourage recruitment through JOIN.ICE.GOV.

"Wait, so we ARE relevant? #eatabagofd----," the account replied in a repost.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin responded to South Park’s post in a statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"We want to thank South Park for drawing attention to ICE law enforcement recruitment: We are calling on patriotic Americans to help us remove murderers, gang members, pedophiles, and other violent criminals from our country. Benefits available to new ICE recruits include an up to $50,000 signing bonus, student loan forgiveness, and retirement benefits. Apply today at join.ice.gov," she said.

South Park’s post appeared to be a direct reference to a comment from White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers about the show’s relevance following a controversial depiction of President Donald Trump in its season premiere on July 23.

"This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention," Rogers said at the time. "President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak."

He also trashed liberals who love the show’s attacks on Trump, adding, "The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows."

The show’s season 27 premiere last month took aim at Trump, depicting him as having a sexual relationship with the devil and mocking the size of his genitalia.

The episode also accused Trump of covering up details of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

At one point during the premiere, Satan mentioned he heard that the president was on the Epstein list.

"The Epstein list? Are we still talking about that?," Trump responded.

"Well, are you on the list or not? It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax," Satan continued.

Trump replied, "I’m not telling everyone to relax! Relax, guy!"

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone reached a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount. They took shots at Paramount in early July after its season premiere was delayed by two weeks.

Reps for South Park did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.