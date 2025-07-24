White House fires back after South Park mocks Trump and Paramount settlement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House fired back at South Park on Thursday for mocking President Donald Trump during its season premiere.

South Park’s 27th season premiere on Wednesday depicted the president in bed with Satan while talking about his alleged Jeffrey Epstein cover-up, and took shots at his recent settlement with Paramount. Both scenes included crude depictions of his genitalia.

"This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention," White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Fox News Digital. "President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history – and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak."

The episode featured Trump suing the town of South Park and eventually reaching a settlement with the fictional Colorado town for $3.5 million and a commitment to produce pro-Trump public service ads (PSA).

In one of the ads, a lifelike depiction of an overweight Trump was shown walking through a desert. A voiceover for the ad stated, "Donald J. Trump. No matter how hot it gets, he’s not afraid to fight for America."

As the scene continued, Trump stripped off his clothes and collapsed onto the sand naked. The next shot featured his penis – shown as comically small – rising and stating, "I’m Donald J. Trump and I endorse this message."

The voiceover added, "Trump. His penis is teeny-tiny but his love for us is large."

The mock PSA appeared to be a parody of Trump’s recent settlement with CBS and parent company Paramount Global. Trump has said the settlement includes an eight-figure allocation set aside for advertisements, public service announcements, or other similar transmissions, in support of conservative causes by the network in the future, that will be paid for by incoming owners following a long-planned merger.

South Park, which reached a $1.5 billion streaming deal with Paramount on Monday, which also reportedly includes 10 new episodes a year. The show's creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, took shots at Paramount earlier this month after its season premiere was delayed by two weeks.

On X, the show’s official account blamed the pending Paramount and Skydance merger for its delay. "This merger is a s---show and it’s f---ing up South Park," Parker and Stone said. "We are at the studio working on new episodes, and we hope the fans get to see them somehow."

Elsewhere in the episode, Trump was shown dodging accusations of hiding the details of sex predator Jeffrey Epstein’s case from the public, including accusations from Satan, who was depicted as Trump’s lover.

As Trump stripped off his clothes to get into bed with Satan – revealing his genitalia again – Satan mentioned he heard that the president was on the Epstein list.

"The Epstein list? Are we still talking about that?," Trump responded.

"Well, are you on the list or not? It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax," Satan continued.

Trump replied, "I’m not telling everyone to relax! Relax, guy!"

The scene appeared to be mocking Trump for rebuking his supporters who continue to ask about the Epstein files. Earlier this month, the DOJ and the FBI released a memo concluding that Epstein committed suicide in his cell, there is no "client list," and the supposed "Epstein files" are thousands of illegal child sex abuse material and other pornography subject to court-ordered sealing.

Since then, Trump has ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to work on releasing more files related to the Epstein case.

The White House also criticized liberals who are now praising South Park when they had previously called it offensive.

"The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows," Rogers told Fox News Digital.

Paramount did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By Deirdre Heavey, Elizabeth Elkind and Olivia Patel contributed to this report.