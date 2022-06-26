Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota trigger law bans abortion; Gov. Noem says state's focus is on 'taking care of women'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem discusses the trigger law that successfully banned abortions throughout the state on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem explained her decision to immediately outlaw abortions in the state, arguing the ban is about "rights and liberties" for every life.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM: I think it's important that this country recognizes that every single life is precious. The decision that we had this week was one that passes now this authority down to the states where elected officials will make those decisions in South Dakota. We had a trigger law in place already. So as of today, abortions are illegal in our state, and they're only allowed to save the life of the mother. 

Pro-life crowd outside the court reacting to the SCOTUS decision.

Pro-life crowd outside the court reacting to the SCOTUS decision. (Joshua Comins/Fox News)

And I think it's entirely appropriate that now we focus on taking care of women that are in crisis, that have an unplanned pregnancy, and see what we can do to support them and make sure those babies end up in homes that are good, loving adoptive homes or that we help those parents be parents. 

RIOTERS IN DOWNTOWN PORTLAND GRAFFITI, SMASH WINDOWS FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT ABORTION CASE: 'DEATH TO SCOTUS'

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

