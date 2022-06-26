South Dakota trigger law bans abortion; Gov. Noem says state's focus is on 'taking care of women'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Republican South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem explained her decision to immediately outlaw abortions in the state, arguing the ban is about "rights and liberties" for every life.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM: I think it's important that this country recognizes that every single life is precious. The decision that we had this week was one that passes now this authority down to the states where elected officials will make those decisions in South Dakota. We had a trigger law in place already. So as of today, abortions are illegal in our state, and they're only allowed to save the life of the mother.

And I think it's entirely appropriate that now we focus on taking care of women that are in crisis, that have an unplanned pregnancy, and see what we can do to support them and make sure those babies end up in homes that are good, loving adoptive homes or that we help those parents be parents.

