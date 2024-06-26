'Sopranos' star says Hollywood will 'take me out into the woods and shoot me' over criticism of Biden

Emmy-winning actress Drea de Matteo believes there are many "quiet" Donald Trump voters in Hollywood who are afraid to publicly support the Republican candidate or speak critically of the current administration.

In an interview on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Monday, de Matteo, who rose to fame on HBO’s "The Sopranos," described herself as an "outcast" in Hollywood for voicing skepticism about President Biden.

"[In the] Sopranos… even though we were critically acclaimed, we were the outcasts. I'm still an outcast. Here I am, they're going to take me into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden," she said, referencing her character Adriana La Cerva's demise on the mob show.

Asked whether she thinks there are "quiet" Trump voters in Hollywood, de Matteo said, "I think there's a lot of them."

"There are a lot of Trump supporters, there are a lot of [Robert F.] Kennedy supporters…" she added.

The actress said she was "mortified" by some of her fellow Italians over their behavior politically, calling out Robert De Niro, who publicly torched Trump outside a Manhattan courtroom during his New York criminal trial.

"It's the Italians, man. We're talking about [Dr. Anthony] Fauci, we're talking about De Niro. I am mortified right now by my people. I don't understand what we're doing here," she told Watters.

She also questioned whether De Niro and others were paid to endorse President Biden after Watters played footage of a star-studded Los Angeles fundraiser for his campaign that raised $30 million.

"I wonder how much these actors got paid to endorse Biden at this point. I am curious. I wonder if De Niro got paid a location fee because he traveled to the courtroom to do that," she said.

De Matteo who has been a vocal critic of cancel culture, recently said on Donald Trump Jr.'s podcast that, while she previously voted for Biden in 2020 based on sympathy for illegal immigrants, the chaos at the border, among other issues, has changed her mind.

She told "Varney & Co." in a separate interview that while it's well known "the far left own[s] Hollywood," she believes people are "tired of it."

"There are very few people that are willing to speak out," she said in May. "They probably will vote Republican, and that's people who would never normally, but people are afraid. This doesn't feel like a democracy anymore."

As for President Biden's leadership, the actress believes "the man needs to take a rest," telling FOX Business host Stuart Varney that the administration has been using social issues and the president as "pawns."

"They need to stop using him as the poster child for their agenda," de Matteo said. "He's not here. It's like putting my mother out there. She has dementia. It's sad, it's not humane."

