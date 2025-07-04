Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's manager, dead at 29 after ATV accident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlyn Jenner's longtime friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, has died at the age of 29 after she was involved in an ATV accident in Malibu, California, on Wednesday morning.

TMZ first reported the news. The outlet was informed by law enforcement and family sources that Hutchins was riding her ATV down a road where Jenner lives when she collided with the bumper of a moving car — which sent her and her ATV off the shoulder of the road, plummeting down a 350-foot ravine.

Sources told TMZ that first responders pronounced Hutchins dead on the scene. The two individuals who were in the car that Hutchins collided with were uninjured, but it is still unclear whether anyone else was harmed on the ATV.

TMZ reported that it has reached out to Jenner concerning the incident, but did not hear back.

Hutchins and Jenner first met in 2015 after the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star publicly announced her transition.

Hutchins made appearances on several episodes of the E! docuseries "I Am Cait," and served as CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation.

Born on April 1, 1996, in Bellevue, Washington, Hutchins was a 2019 Pepperdine University alumnus with a degree in economics and finance, according to Deadline. She also founded and served as the CEO of the health technology company LUMASOL.