Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's manager, dead at 29 after ATV accident

Reports say Hutchins collided with a car before plummeting down a ravine near Jenner's Malibu home on Wednesday morning

By Marc Tamasco Fox News
Published
close
Caitlyn Jenner says it’s ‘about time’ to protect women’s sports Video

Caitlyn Jenner says it’s ‘about time’ to protect women’s sports

Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner discusses the NCAA updating their policy on transgender athletes after President Donald Trump’s executive order on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Caitlyn Jenner's longtime friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins, has died at the age of 29 after she was involved in an ATV accident in Malibu, California, on Wednesday morning.

TMZ first reported the news. The outlet was informed by law enforcement and family sources that Hutchins was riding her ATV down a road where Jenner lives when she collided with the bumper of a moving car — which sent her and her ATV off the shoulder of the road, plummeting down a 350-foot ravine.

Sources told TMZ that first responders pronounced Hutchins dead on the scene. The two individuals who were in the car that Hutchins collided with were uninjured, but it is still unclear whether anyone else was harmed on the ATV.

CAITLYN JENNER, STUCK IN ISRAEL AFTER IRAN STRIKE, POSTS PICTURES OF CHAOS AND SHELTER

Sophia Hutchins

Sophia Hutchins passed away at the age of 29 after her ATV collided with a vehicle in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

TMZ reported that it has reached out to Jenner concerning the incident, but did not hear back.

Hutchins and Jenner first met in 2015 after the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star publicly announced her transition.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner

Hutchins was Jenner's longtime friend and manager. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)

Hutchins made appearances on several episodes of the E! docuseries "I Am Cait," and served as CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation.

Born on April 1, 1996, in Bellevue, Washington, Hutchins was a 2019 Pepperdine University alumnus with a degree in economics and finance, according to Deadline. She also founded and served as the CEO of the health technology company LUMASOL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP