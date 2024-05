Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Former Secretary of State and Fox News contributor Mike Pompeo joined "America Reports" Friday to discuss the two foreign nationals' attempt to breach the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia.

MIKE POMPEO: Look, maybe they got the procedures right at the gate, but that's a dangerous time to catch someone who's trying to conduct malign activity against a very important facility, which Quantico certainly qualifies as. I must say, I'm so worried. I've talked about this for a year and a half. Now, the risk from these people who are crossing, who are on our terror watch list, who we know are bad actors, but we've now allowed into our country.

Look, those folks not only didn't have any connection to Quantico, they had no connection to the United States of America. I'd love to know what was on their phones. I'd love to know who they were communicating with. I'd love to know if they're part of a larger network. None of those questions have been answered. Somehow, there's a suggestion that these two folks were just out on a drive and decided to pull up to Quantico. I suspect that will prove not to be the case, and we need to know the full scale of what the effort was to breach this important military facility. You're exactly right, John. Something doesn't sound right about this. And the Biden administration has just chosen to hide it, delay the information, and obfuscate for who knows what reason.

2 FOREIGN NATIONALS IN ICE CUSTODY AFTER ALLEGED ATTEMPTED BREACH AT MAJOR MARINE BASE

Two foreign nationals are in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody after an alleged attempt to breach a Marine Corps base this month, officials confirmed Thursday.

The incident happened May 3 at Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia. A spokesperson for the base said two people in a box truck were stopped at a gate.

The driver allegedly told military police officers they were making a delivery to the post office and worked for a company subcontracted by Amazon.

Because they had no affiliation to the base and no approved credentials, they were directed to a holding area for vetting.