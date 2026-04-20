Blue state poured thousands of dollars into study on reparations as effort launches

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Washington reportedly began a study on "reparative actions" for descendants of slavery on Friday after allocating $300,000 to the effort.

Last year, the Washington State Legislature funded a study to examine the history and impact of slavery in the U.S. as it relates to "the geography of the former Washington and Oregon territories."

The state also wants to analyze how residents were impacted by state laws and systems regarding criminal justice, economics and education, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce.

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State documents show that the legislature approved $300,000 to fund the project. The Washington State Department of Commerce reserved 10% of the money for administrative costs to manage the program and the remaining funds will be distributed yearly through fiscal year 2026 to 2027, beginning July 1 to the end of June.

The department is open to philanthropic or private donations to "expand the scope and depth of the study."

Ashley Gardner, the lead director of the project, vowed a thorough review of the historical injustices during an info session last month.

"We intended to leave no research stone unturned," Gardner said, according to Seattle Times reporting.

The amount of funding provided by the state resulted from consultation with the Commission on African American Affairs. The commission is a representative of the African American community in Washington advising the governor, legislature and state agencies on public policy and its execution.

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Researchers must have a Ph.D. qualification in history, African American studies, sociology and several other listed social science and liberal arts degrees with a "direct focus" on "reparations or United States chattel slavery." The study sought candidates with an "expertise in calculating the present value of uncompensated slave labor for direct victims of the United States chattel slavery."

The launch of the study came after the state issued a survey to residents to help inform policy recommendations within the study.

"We’re tasked with looking at the national picture, and understanding, is Washington culpable, and if it is culpable, to what degree?" Marvin Slaughter Jr., co-lead of the valuation and policy team, said.

The research team, the Washington Department of Commerce and the Commission on African American Affairs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

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Washington follows several other local municipalities and states spanning from coast to coast looking to study the harms of slavery, Jim Crow-era policies, and redlining policies that led to housing discrimination in order to issue reparations in some form. Many others have already conducted a study, which resulted in reports on a detailed review of the past that linked to researchers’ policy recommendations.

A Chicago suburb — Evanston, Illinois — went as far as paying $25,000 in cash to Black residents to address past racial housing discrimination through its program.

As far as what reparations would look like in Washington, researchers reportedly believe it is too early to determine.

"Should it be cash payments? Should it be pensions? Should it be health care?" asked Thomas Craemer, the co-lead of the valuation and policy team on the research project.

"There’s a number of ideas," he continued. "This is a research project. We’re not actually making any decisions, and we don’t want to. We want to let the community speak to us and to guide us."

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