Social studies standards in Louisiana the 'best in the nation' argues state superintendent of education

New and revised social studies standards have sparked controversy across the nation, but Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley said he believes his state's new standards are some of the best in the country.

The new standards, adopted in March of this year, are designed to "tell the whole history, the whole story, but at the same time not be apologetic for America," Brumley told Fox News Digital at the Milken Institute 2022 Global Conference.

"We live in the greatest country on the face of the earth, our kids deserve to know that. And our kids need to understand and appreciate that they have a responsibility to protect, sustain, and improve our constitutional republic," he added.

Revisions and updates to social studies standards across the country have sparked debate among parents.

Oregon’s new social studies standards for kindergartners requires children to understand their own identity groups and identify examples of racial injustice.

Kindergartners will "engage in respectful dialogue with classmates to define diversity comparing and contrasting visible and invisible similarities and differences," according to the new standards.

New social studies standards in New Mexico will similarly teach kindergartners about "identity groups" and have them "describe ways they are similar and different from people who share their identities and people who don’t."

Eighth graders under the new standards will "asses how social policies and economic forces offer privilege or systemic inequity in accessing social, political, and economic opportunity for identity groups in education, government, healthcare, industry, and law enforcement."

Louisiana’s new social studies standards took a different approach, and Brumley said he believes they are "among the best in the country."

"They tell our kids the whole truth of our country, and they tell why we are the greatest country on the face of the earth," he said.

For parents concerned about their states’ social studies standards, or other education issues, Brumley advised parents to "be involved, be engaged."

"Show up and have conversations with that classroom teacher, show up and have conversations with those school principals, show up at the school board meetings and have conversations. Be involved and be engaged," he said.

Brumley emphasized that "leaders have to be responsive to the needs of the parents because children belong to their parents."

"Somewhere along the way, people lost their way and they closed doors on parents," he added. "And we need to open those doors again. Parents are demanding that and they deserve that."

